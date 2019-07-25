India accuses 10 from group allegedly inspired by Dr Zakir Naik of plotting poison massacre

Ten men were arrested by the ATS after it discovered their alleged plans to poison the mahaprasad (a rice offering) at the 400-year-old Shree Mumbreshwar Temple in Mumbra. — iStock.com pic via AFP

KUALA LUMPUR, July 25 ― Indian authorities have charged 10 men from a group with suspected ties to the Islamic State and inspired by Muslim preacher Dr Zakir Naik over an alleged plot to poison a temple offering that could have killed 40,000 devotees.

According to the charge sheet as reported by the Times of India, the Maharashta Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) alleged that the group influenced by Dr Zakir whom Indian authorities are attempting to extradite from Malaysia to face charges of money laundering there.

The Times of India further reported that the 10 men were arrested by the ATS after it discovered their alleged plans to poison the mahaprasad (a rice offering) at the 400-year-old Shree Mumbreshwar Temple in Mumbra.

One of the accused, Talha Potrik, allegedly planned the attempted poisoning of the mahaprasad during a festival at the temple in December last year when around 40,000 devotees had consumed the offering.

The ATS also identified one of the accused, Abu Hamza, as a leader of the group and stated in the charge sheet that he had conducted explosive trials in the hills near the Mumbra bypass.

The charge sheet also said several videos featuring Dr Zakir and his images were recovered from the social media profiles of the accused.

However, lawyer TW Pathan who is acting for the group has rejected the claims against his clients as baseless.

“The police have made the allegations without any evidence to back them,” he was quoted saying.

A Malaysian permanent resident, Dr Zakir is believed to be sheltering here and refusing to return to India to stand trial without a formal guarantee that he will not be detained without a conviction.

India has formally applied to extradite him from Malaysia but Putrajaya previously said it would not send the preacher, now a Saudi citizen, back to his country of origin.

Home Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin also recently confirmed that Dr Zakir is not listed on the International Police Organisation’s Red Corner Notice for wanted criminals or fugitives, to support the federal government’s refusal to act on India’s request.