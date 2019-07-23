Turning 66, Najib gets chocolate cake and song in court ahead of SRC trial (VIDEO)

Datuk Seri Najib Razak is greeted with cheers and a chocolate cake for his 66th birthday at the lobby of the Kuala Lumpur Court Complex July 23, 2019. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, July 23 — A small multiracial crowd numbering about 50 broke into a birthday song and cheers at the steps to the Kuala Lumpur Court Complex when Datuk Seri Najib Razak arrived in a black Proton Perdana for his SRC International trial today.

The former prime minister was gifted a small round cake covered in chocolate frosting and decorated with words in pink icing and a small candle as he turns 66 today — the 42nd day of his first trial.

The Pekan MP has been charged with abusing his previous Cabinet position, money-laundering and criminal breach of trust over RM42 million of funds belonging to the former subsidiary of 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).

Najib blew out the solitary pink and white striped candle on the cake and managed to cut a slice and take a small bite before making his way to the fifth floor courtroom for his trial presided by High Court judge Mohd Nazlan Mohd Ghazali.