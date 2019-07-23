Tourism minister says Visit Malaysia Year 2020 logo original, dismisses 'grammatical error'

The Visit Malaysia Year 2020 logo is seen on an aircraft at the Bunga Raya Complex, Sepang July 22, 2019. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, July 23 — The allegations that the Visit Malaysia Year 2020 (VMY2020) logo was copied from other logo and that there is a grammatical error on the slogan, are baseless, said Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Mohamaddin Ketapi.

While refuting the allegations and describing it a non-issue, he said the ministry would maintain the logo in all VMY2020 promotional campaigns.

“Those who really understand English will get what the slogan means. On the logo being copied, the designer is a first-class degree holder and has also received a graphic design award. There is no copy-paste issue.

“I respect everyone’s opinion, but there’s no reason for us not to maintain this logo. The allegations are baseless and unwise,” he said after opening the Leonardo Opera Omnia exhibition at the National Art Gallery here today.

The VMY2020 logo unveiled yesterday was alleged to have not only been copied and modified from one of Shutterstock graphic designs but also had a grammatical error on its slogan. The allegations went viral on social media today.

On the Leonardo Opera Omnia exhibition, which showcases the high-definition digital reproduction of the iconic work by Italian artist Leonardo da Vinci, Mohamaddin said it was hoped to strengthen the ties between Italy and Malaysia through culture and paintings.

“I hope in future Malaysia and Italy can create a more cultural project, spark more culture tourism activities and also diplomacy exchange to strengthen the ties between the two countries,” he added,

Meanwhile, Italian Embassy Counselor in Kuala Lumpur Silvia Marrara said the project was one of their cultural diplomacy activities in narrowing the distance between Italy and Malaysia as well as facilitating the knowledge and an understanding of Italian arts and science.

“For the ones who cannot travel around the world to see the original pieces scattered in various museums or churches, Italy has thought to give everybody the chance to experience them here,” she said in her speech.

The month-long exhibition will showcase 17 of Leonardo da Vinci’s masterpieces, including the famous La Gioconda o Mona Lisa, The Last Supper, Madona Benois and Cecilia Gallerani.

The exhibition starts today until Aug 15 at the National Art Gallery. Admission is free. — Bernama