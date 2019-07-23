Report: Dr M likely to benefit most from PKR sex-video scandal

International Institute for Strategic Studies research fellow Aaron Connelly said the prime minister's post may be succeeded by Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s politician son Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir, sometime in the next 10 years. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, July 23 — Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad is said to be the one with the most gains from the sex-video scandal that has exposed fissures within PKR’s top two leaders, according to a Bloomberg report today.

Three political analysts told the international wire service that Dr Mahathir has his own political agenda to retain control of the federal government — whether directly or through a proxy.

“Mahathir also has his own political interest, which is to keep the prime minister post on his own accord without having to submit to the people’s calls to retreat,” said Awang Azman Awang Pawi, an associate professor at Universiti Malaya, was quoted saying.

As Dr Mahathir can’t be PM forever, International Institute for Strategic Studies research fellow Aaron Connelly said the post may be succeeded by Dr Mahathir’s politician son Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir, sometime in the next 10 years.

“Eventually Dr Mahathir would probably like for his son to succeed him, but the prospect of that is some ways off — most Malaysian politicians say maybe two general elections away.

“But even with the scandal, he doesn’t have many better options,” Connelly was quoted saying.

He pointed out that it is still unclear if Dr Mahathir will drop his verbal promise to step down mid-term for PKR president Anwar, or the latter’s deputy Datuk Seri Azmin Ali who is a member of the current Cabinet.

Singapore Institute of International Affairs senior fellow Oh Ei Sun who shared the same sentiment as Awang, said the sex-video episode does not bode well for either Anwar or Azmin.

But he said Azmin is seen to be favoured by Dr Mahathir over Anwar, and that the economic affairs minister is indebted to the Pakatan Harapan chairman.

However, Oh noted that Azmin’s shot at the prime minister will be difficult as long as he is tied to the sex scandal despite his consistent denial of involvement, while Anwar’s political career could end if the Port Dickson MP is found to be political mastermind behind the clips.