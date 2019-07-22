MCMC seizes unauthorised RFID readers in Subang Jaya raid

A Malaysian highway user pays a toll station in Kuala Lumpur December 18, 2013. A total of 16 tolled roads in Malaysia are using Radio-Frequency Identification (RFID) stickers instead of cards in the Greater Klang Valley. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, July 22 — The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC), in collaboration with the Subang Jaya District Headquarters Commercial Crime Investigation Department and Sirim seized 27 sets of Ultra-High Frequency Radio Frequency Identification (UHF RFID) Long Range Readers at a software solution provider in Subang Jaya.

According to MCMC’s statement today, the premises was raided following public complaints that it allegedly owned and sold unauthorised communications equipment.

“All the confiscated goods were seized for analysis purposes to assist with investigations under Rule 16 of the Communications and Multimedia (Technical Standards) Regulations 2000 over the possession of communications equipment for sale without SIRIM certification.

“If convicted, a person can be fined a maximum of RM100,000, or a jail term of up to six months, or both,” the statement said.

The MCMC is confident that the ongoing enforcement efforts will create awareness among traders that owning and selling unrecognised communication equipment is an offence.

It said the use of unauthorised communication equipment could cause frequency interference to communication networks and impede their quality of service.

“Purchase only communication devices that have been certified by Sirim. Download the Check Your Label mobile app or visit https://ecomm.sirim.my for more information,” added the statement. — Bernama