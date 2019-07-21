Bersatu members should keep up commitment to party struggle, says Maszlee

Maszlee Malik said Bersatu members and leaders should maintain a high level of commitment to the party’s struggle to ensure its continuity. ― Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

JOHOR BARU, July 21 — Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) members and leaders should maintain a high level of commitment to the party’s struggle to ensure its continuity, said Supreme Council member Maszlee Malik.

“Congratulations and thank you to all Bersatu delegates who attended the extraordinary general meeting (EGM) yesterday.

“The determination and commitment of all as leaders and members should remain at the highest level, like what we showed when giving our views to amend the party constitution for the sake of Bersatu’s continuity,” he said in a statement today.

“The party should stay on the right track and always prioritise the interests of the people in all circumstances. With this progressive step, Bersatu will be strong to continue enjoying the trust and mandate of the people,” said Maszlee, the Member of Parliament for Simpang Renggam.

Yesterday, 79 of the 80 proposed amendments to the Bersatu constitution were passed by almost 900 delegates at the EGM.

Bersatu chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad was reported to have said that the approval of the amendments would make the party better organised. — Bernama