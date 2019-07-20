Repair of barrage at Melaka river mouth to be carried out soon, says minister

Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng speaks to reporters at Parliament in Kuala Lumpur July 11, 2019. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

MELAKA, July 20 — The project to fix the malfunctioning barrage at the Melaka river mouth, which is said to be a cause of floods in Melaka, will be implemented this year, said Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng.

He said the ministry would try to ensure that federal allocations for this purpose could be disbursed soon so that work to repair the faulty gate system could be done immediately.

“We have to wait for a complete report from the Drainage and Irrigation Department to evaluate the actual cost to upgrade the system, but if possible, we want the upgrading work to begin this year.

“We believe work to upgrade the system will continue until next year, so we will bring the allocation for tabling in the 2020 Budget,” he told reporters after visiting the barrage system at Muara Sungai Melaka here today.

Lim was accompanied by Kota Melaka Member of Parliament Khoo Poay Tiong, Melaka Housing, Local Government, Environment and Green Technology Committee chairman Datuk Tey Kok Kiew and DAP leaders in the state.

On the state government’s offer to provide advance for the cost of the project, Lim said the ministry welcomed it.

“If the state government can provide advance, it is good...It is up to the state government. Furthermore, it is going to take time to call for the tender,” he added.

In June this year, it was reported that only one of the four barrage gates was functioning and that impeded the smooth flow of water from Sungai Melaka to the sea, hence causing floods in low-lying areas.

Another reason is said to be the indiscriminate disposal of rubbish into the river.

The Melaka government is seeking RM10 million from the federal government to repair the three barrage gates, and Chief Minister Adly Zahari was reported to have said that the state government would advance the payment if it took time for the federal government to do so. — Bernama