Man with axe arrested outside Skudai restaurant

It is understood the man assaulted a foreigner before he was overpowered by members of the public. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

JOHOR BARU, July 19 — An axe-wielding man caused some anxious moments in the vicinity of a restaurant in Mutiara Rini, in Skudai here last night when he became violent before being arrested by the police.

Iskandar Puteri district police chief ACP Dzulkhairi Mukhtar said the police had received a call from a customer in the restaurant who told them that a man carrying an axe was causing trouble outside the restaurant.

According to the complainant, the suspect appeared in the area at 11.50pm and believed to be intoxicated.

“The man then assaulted a foreigner, which prompted the complainant to rush over and overpower him, before calling the police,” Dzulkhairi said in a statement here today.

Patrolmen from the Iskandar Puteri district police headquarters who arrived shortly after then arrested the suspect and also seized the axe.

The 34-year-old suspect is now under investigations under Section 323/506 of the Penal Code for voluntarily causing grievous hurt and criminal intimidation and Section 6 (1) the Corrosive, Explosive Substances and Offensive Weapons Act 1958 for carrying a dangerous weapon. — Bernama