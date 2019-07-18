Perak PKR alleges Anwar’s aide held over sex videos denied food, rest for 24 hours

Perak PKR vice-chairman Baldip Singh speaks during a press conference in Ipoh July 18, 2019. ― Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, July 18 ― Perak PKR vice-chairman Baldip Singh accused police today of starving Farhash Wafa Salvador Rizal Mubarak who is under remand for investigations into sex videos allegedly implicating Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Azmin Ali.

Baldip claimed that Farhash, the Perak PKR chief, was not fed for nearly 24 hours while in custody.

“He was picked up by the police on Tuesday at around 2.30pm in his friend's house in Johor. He was then brought to Dang Wangi District police station before transferred to the Bukit Aman Police Headquarters.

“He was investigated from Tuesday afternoon until the morning of the next day. In this period he was not given any food or time to sleep,” Baldip told a press conference at the PKR office here today.

Baldip, who was also Farhash's lawyer, said the political secretary to PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim conveyed this to a magistrate during his remand application at the Kuala Lumpur Court Complex on Wednesday.

“The magistrate also ordered the police to provide for him,” he said.

“By right things as such should not be happening under the administration of a new Malaysia, however, there are still some elements of non-humanity exist when treating a person who is under custody.”

Baldip, who said he represented the entire Perak PKR central committee, said the allegations must be reviewed and urged the police to be impartial in their investigations.

He said the state chapter of PKR were firmly behind Farhash and Anwar.

He further asserted that the Perak PKR central committee is urging Azmin to take a leave of absence pending investigations into the scandal.

Farhash and two others were arrested by a joint federal police team in Bandar Seri Alam in Masai, near Pasir Gudangon on Tuesday. He has since been remanded for four days.

On Monday, former Santubong PKR Youth chief Haziq Abdullah Abdul Aziz and five men were arrested and remanded until July 20.