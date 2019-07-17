Education Ministry studying replicating best lessons in science, maths for every class

Students attend the first day of school at Sekolah Kebangsaan Silibin in Ipoh January 2, 2019. ― Picture by Farhan Najib

KUALA LUMPUR, July 17 — Maszlee Malik today affirmed the Education Ministry is conducting a detailed study on how it can replicate the best lessons in teaching Science and Mathematics in English at all schools nationwide.

The minister said it is collecting views from across the country and looking into both the strategies and the take-up rate if such lessons were introduced to all schools.

“The outcome will be based on the needs and interests of the Malaysian children,” Maszlee said in a statement today.

During Question Time in Parliament yesterday, Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad disclosed that the government is conducting an in-depth study on a new system teaching the two subjects in English.

Dr Mahathir added that the lessons recorded by the best teachers will be replicated in every school through information technology.

He said the proposed teaching and learning method of science and mathematics in English will enable pupils and students to benefit from the competency of the qualified teachers.

