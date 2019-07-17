ECRL: Terengganu still negotiating on new alignment, stations

Terengganu Mentri Besar Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar is pictured at Muktamar 2019 in Kuantan June 21, 2019. — Picture by Farhan Naijb

KUALA TERENGGANU, July 16 — The Terengganu government is still negotiating with Malaysia Rail Link Sdn Bhd (MRL) to decide on the new alignment of the East Coast Rail Link (ECRL) and the number of stations to be built in the state.

Mentri Besar Dr Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar said the launching ceremony of ECRL will be held in Dungun on July 26.

“In the final days before July 26, we are still negotiating...on important decisions relating to the new alignment and the number of stations linked to the factor of catalyst for the district involved as well as the socio-economy of the local community,” he told reporters after the Terengganu State Legislative Assembly sitting here today.

Asked what the requests of the state government are in the negotiation, Ahmad Samsuri said the state government hoped the new alignment would be in line with the state government’s plan as well as initiatives under the East Coast Economic Region Development Council (ECERDC).

The six ECRL stations proposed in Terengganu are Chukai, Kemasik, Dungun, Pengkalan Berangan, Kuala Terengganu and Kampung Raja. — Bernama