Court acquits two ex-RMAF men on bribery charges

KUALA LUMPUR, July 17 — The Sessions Court today acquitted and discharged two retired Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) officers without calling for their defence on bribery charges.

Judge Azura Alwi reached the decision after concluding that the prosecution had failed to establish a prima facie case against Lt-Col (Rtd) Kamal Baharin Nali, 50, and Capt (Rtd) Fadzil Noor Alias, 40.

Kamal Baharin had been charged with accepting a bribe from ARG Tech Sdn Bhd owner Ab Rahim Ghalim through Wan Ahmad Idzham Wan Sulaiman in the form of two Affin Bank Berhad cheques amounting to RM600,000 as an inducement to obtain an outstanding payment of RM14.5 million to settle 52 invoices for contract works.

Kamal Baharin was alleged to have committed the offence at ARG Tech Sdn Bhd, Section 8, Bandar Baru Bangi near here, on December 14, 2011.

He was also accused of asking for a RM1.2 million bribe from Ab Rahim for the same purpose.

Kamal Baharin was alleged to have committed the offence at Putrajaya Marriot Hotel, IOI Resort City, in Putrajaya between Aug and September 2011.

Meanwhile, Fadzil Noor was accused of conspiring with Kamal Baharin to obtain the bribe from Ab Rahim through Wan Ahmad Idzham at the same place and date.

The prosecution was conducted by DPP Farah Yasmin Salleh of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) while Kamal Baharin and Fadzil Noor were represented by counsels Datuk Jagjit Singh Bant Singh and Balwant Singh Sidhu. — Bernama