Works minister confirms Maju Holdings made offer to take over PLUS

An aerial view of the traffic at the Gombak Toll Plaza February 2, 2019. — Picture by Hari Anggara

GEORGE TOWN, July 15 — Works Minister Baru Bian confirmed today the ministry has received an official offer from Maju Holdings Sdn Bhd to take over PLUS Malaysia Bhd.

He said the ministry is studying the offer before bringing it up to the Cabinet.

“No company other than Maju Holdings has made an official offer. The matter is still with the ministry and has not been brought to the Cabinet yet,” he told reporters after opening the Highway Concession Conference 2019 here today.

Baru was asked to comment on media reports that Maju Holdings has submitted a fresh offer to take over PLUS.

Maju Holdings, controlled by businessman Tan Sri Abu Sahid Mohamed, made an offer of RM36 billion in 2017 to take over PLUS. — Bernama