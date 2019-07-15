PM: Govt seizing back RM1b in unused funds from China-backed pipeline project

Tun Dr Mahathir speaks during a Bersatu press conference in Perdana Leadership Foundation in Putrajaya July 15, 2019. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, July 15 — Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said today the Malaysian government is entitled to seize the RM1 billion held by China Petroleum Engineering Ltd (CPP).

The Langkawi MP said the seized fund is money yet to be spent for the controversial pipeline project, which the Pakatan Harapan administration had initially planned to scrap after taking power in last year’s general election.

“For the part that they have not delivered the government is claiming back the money,” Dr Mahathir told a press conference after chairing his party’s supreme council meeting here.

MORE TO COME