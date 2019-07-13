‘Mental case’ Najib an ‘untold blessing’ for Pakatan, says Kit Siang

DAP adviser Lim Kit Siang said he had not realised he was ‘omnipotent but also omniscient and omnipresent’ based on Najib’s latest reported remark made in Pendang, Kedah last night. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, July 13 — DAP adviser Lim Kit Siang today laughed off his political foe Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s allegation of “fathering” all but one of the Malay parties in Pakatan Harapan as the delusions of a “mental case”.

In a sarcasm-filled statement, the Iskandar Puteri MP said he had not realised he was “omnipotent but also omniscient and omnipresent” based on Najib’s latest reported remark made in Pendang, Kedah last night.

“Najib should continue as BN adviser as it is an untold blessing all round,” Lim said, referring to the former prime minister’s recent appointment as chairman of the Barisan Nasional advisory council.

“But it is very painful and pathetic to see a former Prime Minister of Malaysia reduced to such a mental case, although he could not have done more harm to the country than what he had already done as Prime Minister,” he added, referring to the country’s tarnished reputation in being branded a “global kleptocracy” over he 1Malaysia Development Berhad financial scandal.

Lim was responding to Najib’s remarks in a speech Pendang Umno delegates as reported by Utusan Malaysia in which the BN leader claimed the DAP veteran had pitched the formation of a new Malay party to Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad that eventually led to the creation of Bersatu.

Najib was reported to have said that the idea was a ploy to create infighting among the Malays ― the country’s largest racial group ― and their eventual downfall.

Lim who appeared humoured by the allegation.

“Hi Najib, shall I plead guilty to fathering Warisan?” he asked.

Lim added that Najib had sold him short by only crediting him with fathering the creation of Bersatu and Amanah but not PKR “which would have fit beautifully into Najib’s script that I had slaved my whole life to divide the Malays politically? What a Trinity!”