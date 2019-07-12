Limkokwing University reports death of PhD student, suspends all classes today

A view of the Limkokwing University campus in Putrajaya. — Picture via Facebook/Limkokwing university

KUALA LUMPUR, July 12 — The Limkokwing University of Creative Technology has announced the death of a student pursuing his doctorate.

The private tertiary institution is also believed to have suspended classes at the university for today.

In a message posted hours ago on its official Twitter account, the private university also posted a photo of the student who was born in 1985, along with the note “in loving memory”.

“It is with the deepest regret that we report the demise of Orhions Ewansiha Thomas. Pursuing his PhD in Management, Mr Thomas was an inspired young man.

“All of us at Limkokwing University wish to express our heartfelt wishes of love and support to all affected,” the university tweeted.

Malay Mail received a notice purported to be from the university’s management which bore the Limkokwing logo that advised students that classes were suspended today.

The notice added that all activities will resume next Monday.

Malay Mail has reached out to the university for further information.

