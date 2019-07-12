Is Tengku Razaleigh advising Najib or vice versa? Kit Siang asks Umno, BN

It was reported that Tengku Razaleigh (pic), popularly known as Ku Li, said that the appointment of Datuk Seri Najib Razak as chairman of the BN advisory board possibly marks the return of warlords. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

IPOH, July 12 ― DAP adviser Lim Kit Siang today said the appointment of Datuk Seri Najib Razak as chairman of the Barisan Nasional (BN) advisory board will create a dilemma for the Opposition coalition’s other leaders.

This is because Tan Sri Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah, who was appointed as the Umno Council of Advisors chairman last July, holds a similar role to Najib.

“Now that Najib has been appointed as the chairman of BN Advisory Board, who will be advising who?

“Will it be Tengku Razaleigh advising Najib, or Najib advising Razaleigh,” the Iskandar Puteri MP asked in a statement.

It was reported that Tengku Razaleigh, popularly known as Ku Li, said that the appointment of Najib possibly marks the return of warlords.

However, Tengku Razaleigh said that this was most likely a passing phase and test for all.