Immigration Dept confirms Limkokwing’s Nigerian student died in its custody, awaiting autopsy

KUALA LUMPUR, July 12 — The Immigration Department confirmed today that a Nigerian PhD student at Limkokwing University was detained in a raid last week after his attempt to flee, also confirming that he died while in custody and that an autopsy report is pending.

Immigration director-general Datuk Khairul Dzaimee Daud said that the Nigerian, Thomas Orhions Ewansiha, was detained during a raid on July 4 at 10.45pm at the Desa Aman Puri area in Kuala Lumpur.

Khairul Dzaimee said that several Africans in a few eateries and at the lower level of several apartment blocks had attempted to flee and refused to provide cooperation to officers who were conducting checks during the raid.

“The subject also fled but was successfully arrested by operation officers, the subject then presented his passport and checks showed that subject had a student pass that was still valid,” he said in a statement today.

“The subject’s action in fleeing had raised doubts about the authenticity of the student pass that was owned by the subject,” he added.

As Thomas was suspected of offences under the local immigration law, he was detained for 14 days for further investigation, Khairul Dzaimee said.

Khairul Dzaimee said all detainees were treated well throughout their detention at the Bukit Jalil immigration depot, and that Thomas was even given medical treatment for old wounds.

“During the documentation process, the subject was given basic treatment by the Civil Defence Department Malaysia as there were old wounds on the right calf of the subject and the subject had informed that he was not suffering any illness,” he said.

Khairul Dzaimee then related Thomas’ death.

“At the time of incident around 12.05 midnight July 9, 2019, the officer on duty was informed by other detainees that the subject suddenly had a seizure while sleeping,” he said.

He said the special treatment unit that was on duty had immediately carried out checks and treatment on Thomas, and that the Hospital Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia was contacted for immediate assistance.

The HUKM ambulance arrived together with an assistant medical officer at 12.30am and had continued to carry out checks and provided medical aid, but Thomas was verified as having died.

“The Immigration is currently still waiting for the full medical report on the subject and the full autopsy report to identify the cause of death,” he said.

Earlier, Limkokwing University of Creative Technology had tweeted a message “in loving memory” of Thomas, identifying him as having been born in 1985.

“It is with the deepest regret that we report the demise of Orhions Ewansiha Thomas. Pursuing his PhD in Management, Mr Thomas was an inspired young man.

“All of us at Limkokwing University wish to express our heartfelt wishes of love and support to all affected,” the private university had said.

