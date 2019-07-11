Govt mulling new law to replace Sedition Act, says PM

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad is pictured at Parliament in Kuala Lumpur July 11, 2019. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, July 11 — Putrajaya is looking to repeal the controversial Sedition Act 1948 and replace it with a new law, Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said today.

The prime minister said a decision will be made soonest possible.

“We are in the midst of structuring the new law and it will be concluded as soon as possible,” he told a news conference at Parliament.

The Pakatan Harapan government has been under fire for the delay in repealing the archaic law that was recently used to convict and punish Islamic preacher Wan Ji Wan Hussain from PKR over remarks made against the sultan of Selangor seven years ago.

It was the ruling coalition’s GE14 promise.

