Why it’s going to be rush-hour hell along KL’s Jalan Tun Razak even more than usual today

KUALA LUMPUR, July 10 — There has been traffic congestion across several major routes leading to Jalan Tun Razak here since the morning after an underground pipe in front of the Intermark building burst.

Traffic is reported to be slow from the Mahameru Highway to Jalan Tun Razak, Genting Klang to the Pahang Roundabout as well as from the Duta-Ulu Kelang Expressway (DUKE) and Ampang-Kuala Lumpur Elevated Highway (AKLEH) heading to Jalan Tun Razak (South) and along Jalan Semarak.

As of 1pm, traffic from the Pahang roundabout to the Jalan Ampang intersection was still reported to be congested.

Kuala Lumpur Traffic Investigations and Enforcement Department chief ACP Zulkefly Yahya said police personnel had been stationed at the affected locations to control traffic.

“The road where the pipe has burst can still be used, but one lane has been closed to facilitate repair works.

“The lane will remain closed until the repair work is completed by Syarikat Bekalan Air Selangor (Syabas),” he said when contacted by Bernama.

Zulkefly said a number of mitigation measures will be taken including traffic monitoring and provision of updates via radio and ITIS electronic signboards. — Bernama