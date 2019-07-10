‘We lost under whom?’ Nazri asks after BN puts Najib on advisory board

Nazri was doubtful Najib's appointment to BN's advisory board would make the coalition great again. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, July 10 — Umno lawmaker Datuk Seri Nazri Aziz distanced himself today from Barisan Nasional (BN) leaders’ appointment of Datuk Seri Najib Razak to chair the coalition’s advisory board.

Considered a loyalist when Najib was prime minister, the Padang Rengas MP expressed scepticism that the appointment would make the BN great again.

“We lost under whom? What kind of advice can he give us?

“Zahid, Najib and Tengku Adnan signed that letter. They are all being charged in court,” Nazri told reporters in Parliament when asked his comment on the Pekan MP’s appointment.

