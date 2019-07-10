Residents still unclear over status of Bukit Payong landfill project, says state rep

Save Bukit Payong chairman Abu Bakar Azmi (centre) presents a memorandum to Khairuddin (right) to be brought to the Johor state assembly. — Picture courtesy of Amni Jagat

JOHOR BARU, July 10 — Senggarang assemblyman Khairuddin A. Rahim today said that residents are still in the dark over the status of the Bukit Payong sanitary waste landfill project in Batu Pahat, as there are still signs of ongoing construction work at the site.

Khairuddin A. Rahim said despite the state government's decision to postpone the project, recent activities in the Bukit Payong area have caused anxiety among the locals around the vicinity.

“We can see the bulldozers still doing work on the ground so the residents have brought up the matter to me as they want to know about the project’s current status,” said Khairuddin when contacted by Malay Mail today.

Khairuddin, who is also the Johor Department of Environment (DoE) fellow, said the project should not be continued because the people have protested and expressed their objection to the government.

“I request for the Johor menteri besar to give a guarantee for the project to be halted as it threatens the 18 villages near the site,” said the Parti Amanah Negara state assemblyman.

Besides the proposed Bukit Payong sanitary waste landfill site being in close proximity to the villages, Khairuddin said there are nine government schools located around the project site.

He said a substitute site can be used such as the Lenggor Forest Reserve.

Khairuddin Bukit Payong features historical and heritage sites that are tourist attractions, and is popular with nature lovers.

“There are fossils and 500-year-old Acheh rocks found in the area. This indicates that the area needs to be maintained and not damaged by a landfill project.

“In the last state assembly sitting, I proposed that substitute sites be made available by the government to replace the Bukit Payong site as it is not appropriate,” said Khairuddin.

The Bukit Payong sanitary landfill project has been a sensitive subject for those residing in northern Johor.

The proposed landfill in Bukit Payong, which was originally scheduled to be opened in 2020, had to be postponed due to objections from residents.