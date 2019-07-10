Report: Malaysia best country to invest in this year

A general view of the Kuala Lumpur skyline. — Picture by Hari Anggara

IPOH, July 10 — Malaysia has been crowned the best country to invest in or start a business this year, according to the CEOWORLD Magazine.

CEOWORLD Magazine reported on its website that Malaysia ranked first among 67 countries as it continues to be the most attractive destination for investors and businessmen.

“The rankings were based on 11 different factors, including corruption, freedom (personal, trade, and monetary), workforce, investor protection, infrastructure, taxes, quality of life, red tape, and technological readiness,” the report read.

“Each category was equally weighted,” the report added.

Poland took silver, followed by the Philippines with bronze, while Indonesia and Australia settle for the fourth and fifth place respectively.

“The rankings had Singapore in sixth place, followed by India, Czech Republic, Spain, and Thailand.

“The United Kingdom, the United States, China, and Japan ranked 16th, 18th, 24th, and 32nd, respectively, among the world’s best countries to invest in or do business for 2019,” the post further read.