Re-mention of lawsuit against company owned by Shahrizat’s husband Mohamad Salleh and son on July 31

National Feedlot Corporation chairman Datuk Mohamad Salleh Ismail (right) is seen with his wife Tan Sri Shahrizat Abdul Jalil outside the Sessions Court in Kuala Lumpur November 28, 2015. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 10 — The Sessions Court here fixed July 31 for a re-mention of the case by the Companies Commission of Malaysia (SSM) against the husband and son of former women, family and community minister Tan Sri Shahrizat Abdul Jalil in connection to several offences allegedly committed by their company.

Judge Manira Mohd Nor set the date after SSM prosecuting officer Amir Sharifuddin Hashim informed the court that he had not served the writ to Datuk Mohamad Salleh Ismail and his son as the defendants after the case was filed.

“The writs were not served to the defendants so I am applying for a new date to serve the writ a second time,” he said at the re-mention of the case today.

It is understood that the writ is in connection to several charges under the Companies Act 1965, including failing to hold a company annual general meeting from 2012 until 2015.

According to the list of court cases, the names stated in the case were Mohamad Salleh Ismail and Wan Shahinur Izran Mohamad Salleh. Both were not present in court. — Bernama