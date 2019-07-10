Pasir Gudang MCA questions effectiveness of DoE’s gas detectors

Tan demonstrates the limitations of the gas detector device. — Picture by Ben Tan

JOHOR BARU, July 10 — The Department of Environment's (DoE) gas detectors, supplied to 111 schools in Pasir Gudang following a second bout of air pollution, are inadequate and a complete waste of equipment, claimed Pasir Gudang MCA division chief Tan Tuan Peng.

He said this is because the effectiveness of the gas detectors is limited to indoor areas, such as classrooms.

At an estimated price of RM10,000 per unit, the detectors are only capable of detecting one gas at a time. Those handling the device also need to set the type of gas they want to detect.

“The authorities claim that the detector can operate for 24 hours, while the time to charge the device alone is four hours and its usage can only be used for at a maximum time of 16 hours,” said Tan at media conference at the Pasir Gudang MCA office in Taman Johor Jaya here today.

Tan, who has more than 10 years’ experience in Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and related devices, questioned DoE for providing the detectors rather than provide gas analysers, which can track over 1,000 different gasses.

He added that instead of paying more than RM1 million to purchase the 111 gas detectors, the environmental agency would be better off purchasing gas analysers, estimated to cost between RM50,000 and RM200,000 each.

“The gas analysers work through air accumulation which would then isolate the collected molecules, thus identifying the exact type of gas in the air,” Tan explained.

He also questioned whether DoE’s provision of the gas detectors was merely a token gesture to calm the masses.

“There are still many more questions being asked by the public over the incident and if the authorities are still clueless; they should request foreign expertise to resolve the problem,” said Tan.

Meanwhile, Johor DoE director Wan Abdul Latiff Wan Jaafar said the gas detectors were meant to function as an early warning system for the schools once toxic gas is detected.

“What will happen is upon detection, the schools will then contact DoE where we will take the necessary action.

“DoE teams are equipped with gas detectors-cum-analysers that can properly identify the gasses in the surrounding environment,” said Wan Abdul Latiff when contacted to comment on the matter.

However, Wan Abdul Latiff admitted that the current batch of gas detectors provided to the schools cannot support 24-hour monitoring due to its battery charging that takes up to four hours.

“The device suppliers have assured us that they will find a solution to the device’s battery life,” he said.