PAS Youth tells Perak DAP exco to step down after rape allegation

IPOH, July 10 — Perak PAS Youth deputy chief Mohd Hafez Sabri urged the state executive councillor accused of raping his former house maid to step down from his post until investigations conclude.

Mohd Hafez said the Islamic party believes this will help facilitate an impartial investigation into the incident.

“Even though the case is still under investigation, the integrity and morality, especially as the state leader, has to be protected and maintained.

“Therefore, we urge all working matters which involves the exco from DAP to be suspended immediately until the case is over,” he said in a statement.

Mohd Hafez said that enforcement institutions such as the police, judicial department and court must not be swayed by the concerned parties.

“We look seriously into the allegation and at the same time we are always behind the stand that no one is guilty until they are proven guilty,” he said.

News of the allegation surfaced after the 23-year-old domestic worker lodged a police report on Monday alleging the exco raped her at his house in Meru, here.

Earlier, Perak Police chief Datuk Razarudin Husain said statements were taken from both state exco and the Indonesian worker, with medical examination also performed on both as part of the investigation.

The case has been classified under Section 376 of the Penal Code for rape based on preliminary investigations, the state police chief added.