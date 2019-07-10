On 94th birthday, Dr M says only wish is to finish paving Malaysia’s road to recovery

Prime Minister Tun Mahathir Mohamad arrives at the Parliament building in Kuala Lumpur July 10, 2019. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, July 10 — Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad thanked well-wishers for their felicitations on his 94th birthday today and told the country that he only wanted one gift for the day.

“My birthday wish is very simple, that I can finish my work setting Malaysia on the road of recovery.

“It is a privilege and honour to serve this country,” he wrote on Facebook.

Dr Mahathir became the prime minister after leading Pakatan Harapan (PH) to victory in the 14th general election last year, making it the second time he has held the position.

He was previously the prime minister from 1981 to 2003, after which he “retired”.

The PH pact has positioned PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, 71, as Dr Mahathir’s successor.

The coalition previously presented the transition as taking place within two years of the general election but it has since been revealed that there is no formal agreement on the timeline.

Both Dr Mahathir and Anwar have repeatedly affirmed their commitment to honouring the transition plan but speculation over the matter persists.