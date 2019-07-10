Human traffickers arrested in Myanmar for smuggling people to Malaysia

The main trafficker confessed that he had returned from Malaysia after reaching an agreement with a Malaysian human trafficker to smuggle local people and was given US$722.80 for the mission. — IStock.com pic via AFP

YANGON, July 10 — A human trafficker and four boat crew members have been arrested by the Myanmar police force in western Rakhine state for smuggling 63 people to Malaysia, reported Xinhua News Agency, quoting local police force today.

The arrest was made when a boat carrying the victims ran out of fuel on its way to Malaysia and was found stranded near a beach in Maungtaw township by the border guard police on Sunday.

The arrestees include the main trafficker Hamad Tusaung, and four crew members.

Through interrogation, Hamad confessed that he had returned from Malaysia after reaching an agreement with a Malaysian human trafficker to smuggle local people and was given US$722.80 (RM3,000) for the mission.

Hamad also charged the passengers 1.7 million kyats (US$1,133) per head for the journey.

Charges have been filed against Hamad and the four crew members under Myanmar’s Anti-Human Trafficking Law. — Bernama