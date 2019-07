Datuk Seri Najib Razak is pictured at the Parliament lobby in Kuala Lumpur July 4, 2019. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, July 9 — Former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak has been appointed chairman of Barisan Nasional’s (BN) advisory board.

Najib’s appointment was made during a BN meeting tonight and was unanimously agreed upon by its Supreme Council.

“Najib’s job is to help BN regain the confidence of the people towards the party,” BN’s secretary-general Datuk Seri Tengku Adnan Tengku Mansor said in a statement.

MORE TO COME