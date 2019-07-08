Zahid snubs Dr M’s invite, says Umno can’t accept DAP’s allies

Bagan Datuk MP Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi speaks at a press conference at the lobby of parliament in Kuala Lumpur July 8, 2019. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, July 8 — Umno and Barisan Nasional (BN) would never accept the invitation to join Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia as long as the Pakatan Harapan coalition party cooperates with DAP, Datuk Seri Zahid Hamidi said today.

The Umno president and BN chairman claimed that the Malay-nationalist party and the coalition do not accept DAP’s continued role in Putrajaya.

“We cannot invite any invitation from any party especially where the leader continues to in cahoots with DAP.

“Umno and BN will not accept if DAP continues to be in power. Some more when DAP translates a Malaysian Malaysia agenda that cannot be accepted by Umno and BN,” Zahid told the media at the parliament lobby here.

The Bagan Datoh MP said though the Opposition party is always open to accept the current political scenario, Zahid said the party would not be able to accept the offer.

He said the decision to reject the invitation by prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad was in the interest of the Malay-Muslim unity.

“This is the official stance of Umno and BN,” said Zahid, who refused to take further questions.

On Friday, Dr Mahathir had invited all Malay parties including Umno to join Bersatu in efforts to unite the Malays.

The Bersatu chairman said that he found more and more Malay parties were being formed, which reduced the potentials of the Malay parties to win the election.