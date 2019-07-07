‘Predators’ invade Penang heritage site for good cause

GEORGE TOWN, July 7 — Penangites and tourists to the George Town heritage core zone were shocked and dumbfounded when two predators were found ‘abducting’ vulnerable victims, young and old, in broad daylight.

The duo even went to the extent of attempting to ‘kidnap’ Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow during his visit in conjunction with George Town World Heritage Day Celebrations along with state exco members, members of Parliament and state assemblymen.

But Instead of calling for security, all of them, including Chow himself, were cheering in delight and the “victims” were voluntarily asked to take selfies with Radzi and Nizam, who both cosplayed as the extraterrestrial predators from the science fiction action film ‘Alien vs. Predator’.

Radzi, the 36-year-old hobbyist told Bernama that he and his partner-in-crime since childhood friend’s mission was not to abduct children, but rather to help them by doing charity work for the Friends of Childhood Cancer Association (northern region), a non-governmental organisation dedicated to provide support to families of cancer-stricken children.

Expressing his pride by dubbing himself and his friend as the ‘Malaysian Predators’, he said they both have travelled across the country as predators participating in fundraising events such as motorbike and car shows , but this was their first time doing a charity fundraising event in Penang for the Heritage Day celebration, a public holiday to commemorate George Town’s recognition as a World Heritage Site by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (Unesco) since 2008.

“We wanted to do something we are really passionate about, but at the same time, we also wanted to bring joy and happiness to everyone else around us, especially to children in need,” he told Bernama.

Earlier, the 11th edition of George Town Heritage Celebration, an annual community-powered programme organised by George Town World Heritage Incorporated (GTWHI), was launched at the George Town Heritage Site here today.

With the theme ‘Let’s Celebrate — Rituals and Festive Events’, the three-day programme featured 22 interactive community workshops for people to engage with the local community by introducing diverse traditional and cultural events such as birthdays, coming-of-age ceremonies, pre-wedding rituals and wedding ceremonies. — Bernama