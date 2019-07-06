Sabah deputy CM: Enforce heavier penalty against those involved in illegal fish bombing activities

Two Chinese tourists and their local divemaster were reportedly killed by fish bombs while diving in waters off Semporna in Sabah’s east coast yesterday. — Picture by Julia Chan

KOTA KINABALU, July 6 — Sabah Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Christina Liew has urged local authorities to bring an end to fish bombing activities following the deaths of two Chinese tourists and their local divemaster believed to have been killed while diving in waters off Semporna in Sabah’s east coast yesterday.

In response, Liew, who is also state tourism, culture and environment minister, said there should be more enforcement to prevent the illegal fishing method from being used.

“We are sad to report there was an incident at around 5.50pm yesterday where it involved illegal fish bombing that killed our tourists and dive master. We urge the Esscom, marine police and Fisheries Department to take a serious stand against fish bombing.

“It is illegal and should be banned altogether. A heavier penalty should be enforced by the enforcement officers,” she said in a WhatsApp message last night.

The victims have been identified as Chinese tourists Zhao Zheng and Xu Yingjie, while the local divemaster was named as Zainal Abdun.

Liew said China’s consul general in Kota Kinabalu and the chief minister have been informed and that the Sabah Tourism Board is on standby to assist the families of the victims.

Yesterday, it was reported that the two divers and their divemaster were underwater around Pulau Kalapuan and Bum Bum, off Semporna, when the incident happened.

Sabah police commissioner Datuk Omar Mammah confirmed the deaths but said investigators are still gathering information over the incident.

He said there are no witnesses who can confirm that they heard fish bombs go off.

Posts on social media, however, claimed there were several fishing boats operated by sea gypsies near where the trio were killed at the time.

Meanwhile, Tourism, Arts and Culture minister Datuk Mohamaddin Ketapi also called for stricter monitoring of fish bombing activities, which he said is not just a danger to divers but is also an environmental hazard.

“I would like to send my condolences to the victims’sfamilies and I await the full report from the police on the matter.

“Ensuring the safety of our tourists isn’t just the responsibility of our tourism players but also the local authorities.

“Fish bombing is not a new occurrence, especially in this area, and the local authorities are well aware of it. They have done their jobs as best they can to ensure this activity does not go on but there are still some quarters and individuals who remain stubborn.

“They should realise that their activities have caused the loss of lives and ruined our ecosystem,” he said, adding that he hoped those responsible will be brought to justice.