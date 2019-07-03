Author of PKFZ book pens new piece exploring Pastor Koh’s abduction

Datuk Lee Hwa Beng, co-author of ‘Where Is Pastor Raymond Koh’, speaks during the book launch at the Council of Churches Malaysia, Petaling Jaya July 3, 2019. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, July 3 — A book on the forced disappearance of Raymond Koh was launched today by the pastor’s family and friends at the Council of Churches Malaysia’s office in Petaling Jaya.

Where is Pastor Raymond Koh” is co-authored by Datuk Lee Hwa Beng and Stephen Ng, both old friends of Koh.

Former Subang assemblyman Lee previously wrote a book exploring the Port Klang Free Zone scandal titled PKFZ:A Nation’s Trust Betrayed.

“The ultimate reason the book was written is to allow the public to pressure the government of the day to seek the truth of the abduction of Raymond Koh and keep the perpetrators accountable,” Lee said during the launch.

“The state-sanctioned abduction took place during the Barisan Nasional government and now the new Pakatan government is in power and we have been eagerly looking forward to finding the perpetrators of this abduction since they took over.

“Previously a lot of their leaders, when still not in government, were very supportive of our struggles in seeking the truth. Sadly nothing has been done today.”

A friend of Koh’s for more than 20 years, Lee felt that after the Suhakam hearing in April there were too many unanswered questions.

The Suhakam hearing concluded that the Special Branch, the special police intelligence team from Bukit Aman, was involved in the abduction of pastor Koh, similar to that of activist Amri Che Mat.

Suhakam commissioner Datuk Mah Weng Kwai said its decision was based on the findings of its panel that had been looking into Koh’s abduction, which took place on February 13, 2017. from the people involved hence he took it upon himself to fill in the blanks.

“You cannot just let someone disappear,” said Lee.

“If they (police) did something wrong they must be charged in court.”

According to Lee, he and Ng interviewed the concerned parties in the case and the majority of their findings came from the Suhakam hearing.

He said he was severely affected by Koh’s abduction and has been fighting with the latter’s family for justice since.

Lee said the book will detail how Koh was abducted allegedly by the Special Branch operative, the police’s subsequent response, and explore possible motives and masterminds.

“The book will help you connect the dots. It’s taken a lot of research and nine months of work to put together from a year and a half’s worth of information and evidence,” added Lee.

Lee still hopes Koh will reappear one day.

The book will be available at major bookstores in Malaysia and is priced at RM35. All proceeds will go to the Koh family.