Transport minister says to see parliamentary answer in reply to ‘TMJ’, ‘RZ’ car plates

KUALA LUMPUR, July 2 — Transport Minister Anthony Loke refused today to confirm or deny if the “TMJ” and ‘RZ” vehicle plates used by two Johor royals are registered with the Road Transport Department (RTD).

Pressed for comment, the minister told reporters to refer to his ministry’s written parliamentary statement on the issue yesterday — which neither confirmed nor denied the registration nor the question surrounding the roadworthiness of the vehicles.

“It’s okay, we have already given written answer. It’s okay,” he told reporters at the Parliament lobby here.

Loke reiterated his response, saying the answer was given yesterday when asked if his ministry was attempting to avoid conflict with the Johor royal house.

In its written reply yesterday, the Transport Ministry only stated that regulations concerning vehicle plate registrations are under the purview of the transport minister and RTD director, but provided no explanation to the “TMJ” and “RZ” licence plate question raised in the Dewan Rakyat by Labis MP Pang Hok Liong.

Pang wanted to know if the two vehicle number plates used by the royal house were registered with the RTD, whether they were valid or otherwise, and if the vehicles bearing the “TMJ” and “RZ” plates can remain on the road.

The “TMJ” plate is used for vehicles owned by Johor Crown Prince Tunku Ismail Ibrahim, who is popularly known by the initials, which refer to his royal post in Malay — Tunku Mahkota Johor.

The “RZ” plate is used by the Johor Permaisuri, Raja Zarith Sofiah Sultan Idris Shah, as it bears her initials.