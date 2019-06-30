SPAN directed to investigate pollution incident affecting Sg Semenyih water treatment plant

Minister of Water, Land and Natural Resources Xavier Jayakumar speaks to Malay Mail during an interview at Wisma Sumber Asli April 29, 2019. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LANGAT, June 30 — The National Water Services Commission (SPAN) has been directed to investigate the recent pollution incident affecting the Sungai Semenyih Water Treatment Plant (LRA) near here.

Water, Land and Natural Resources Minister Dr Xavier Jayakumar said the investigation was aimed at identifying the cause of the incident besides identifying the responsible parties.

“I have asked SPAN to investigate the source of the pollution.

“We are still waiting for a full report from the SPAN and we have to wait until the investigation is over to see what action can be taken,” he told reporters after attending the Kuala Langat Parliamentary constituency and Sijangkang state constituency Aidilfitri do here.

On Wednesday, Pengurusan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (Air Selangor) in a statement informed that the Sungai Semenyih WTP had to be temporarily shut down following foul smell in the water, suspected to be from a palm oil processing plant which was subsequently directed to close pending further investigations.

The Sungai Semenyih WTP resumed operations at 6am, Thursday. — Bernama