Navy chief: Liaoning will not encroach into Malaysian waters

On June 24, 2019, RMN confirmed that it did not receive any report on the presence of Liaoning in the national territorial waters. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 29 — The Royal Malaysian Navy (RMN) is confident that the aircraft carrier, Liaoning belonging to the Chinese Navy will not use the straits between the Malawali Islands in the Philippines and the national waters on the Sabah east coast because it is narrow and dicey.

RMN chief Datuk Mohd Reza Mohd Sany said, nevertheless, the RMN was always in a state of readiness towards encroachments into the national territorial waters.

‘‘But the sea is vast, so I have been in communications with the ships out there (ordering them) to be alert and focus full attention. We will know if there is an intrusion but to date there is no report,’’ he told reporters after attending a RMN Aidilfitri open house here today.

Prior to this, there was an international media report and satellite pictures which viralled showing the aircraft carrier was in Malaysian territorial waters but was refuted by RMN for lack of proof.

Following the report, the Eastern Armada admiral had been directed to boost control and give full attention to the national territorial waters, especially involving foreign ships. — Bernama