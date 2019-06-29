Chemistry Dept report on Sungai Semenyih pollution ready next week

The Sungai Semenyih water treatment plant shutdown on June 26, 2019 caused water supply disruption to 377,141 consumers in Petaling, Hulu Langat, Kuala Langat and Sepang. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KAJANG, June 29 — The Chemistry Department’s full analysis of the pollution that led to the Sungai Semenyih water treatment plant (LRA) shutdown on June 26 and caused water supply disruption to 377,141 consumers in Petaling, Hulu Langat, Kuala Langat and Sepang is expected to be ready in a week’s time.

State Environment, Green Technology, Science and Consumer Affairs Committee chairman, Hee Loy Sian, also told reporters after launching the three-day Jelajah 360 Smart Selangor-Kajang programme by Menteri Besar Selangor Incorporated today, that the water is now 100 per cent rehabilitated.

He said that if it is learnt that the palm oil processing plant identified as the source of pollution (and ordered to cease operations on June 27) breached the law, prosecution will be initiated under the Environmental Quality Act 1974.

At the same time, Hee hopes the authorities will move the 30-year-old factory to a more suitable location “because it is too near the river, 500m away”.

Separately, SmartSel Sdn Bhd managing director, Mohamad Suhaimi, told reporters that the Jelajah 360 Smart Selangor programme which got underway yesterday is a vehicle to increase awareness of the Selangor government’s many initiatives, particularly Smart Selangor.

Since 2015, the projects have included WiFi Smart Selangor for free broadband, Intelligent Response Selangor for making a pothole complaint and the Smart Selangor free bus service.

“We also have the Smart Selangor Parking app which allows users to pay for parking (an alternative to the coupon system). We also hope to increase the number of areas receiving free broadband,” he said. — Bernama