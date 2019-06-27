Education Ministry’s 1Bestarinet contract ends June 30

The Education Ministry said Telekom Malaysia Berhad, Celcom Axiata Berhad and Maxis Broadband Sdn Bhd will take over as internet service providers (ISP) to all the schools beginning July 1. — Picture by Saw Siow Feng

KUALA LUMPUR, June 27 — The 1Bestarinet contract to provide internet access and virtual learning environment (VLE) to over 10,000 public schools nationwide ends on June 30, after seven years of service.

In a statement today, the Education Ministry said three companies — Telekom Malaysia Berhad, Celcom Axiata Berhad and Maxis Broadband Sdn Bhd — will take over as internet service providers (ISP) to all the schools beginning July 1.

“A large number out of the 10,211 schools will begin receiving the internet service as early as July 1, while a small number, especially those in rural areas, particularly in Sabah and Sarawak, will face slight disruption that is expected to be solved by the end of July,” the statement read.

The ministry added that the school will switch to Google Classroom to replace Frog VLE, following the termination of the 1Bestarinet contract.

Last December, Education Minister Maszlee Malik said the decision to continue the 1Bestarinet programme in schools would be determined this year, as the was still bound to the programme until June 2019, based on an agreement made between the previous Barisan Nasional government and supplier.

1Bestarinet was introduced in 2011 by the ministry, and had come under scrutiny in the Auditor-General’s and Parliament’s Public Accounts Committee report in 2013 and 2014.

Some of the highlights in the reports included delays in delivery and implementation of the RM4 billion programme, bad performance complaints from teachers and other stakeholders, as well as bad contract management.