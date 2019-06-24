Perak in talks to have more flights to Sultan Azlan Shah Airport

State Tourism Committee chairman Tan Kar Hing said Perak hopes to add three more flights — one domestic and two international — on top of the current two international and two domestic flights. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, June 24 — The Perak state government said today it is in talks with more airlines to increase flights to Sultan Azlan Shah (SAS) Airport here.

Perak Tourism Committee chairman Tan Kar Hing said the state hopes to add three more flights — one domestic and two international — on top of the current two international and two domestic flights.

“We hope to add more routes by this year-end,” he said.

Speaking to reporters here today after attending a Hari Raya open house organised by the Arts and Culture Department, Tan said the international flights being explored are within a four-hour window.

“Active discussions are underway. It is not easy to deal with airline companies and investors as it involves dollars and cents,” he said, remaining hopeful that the deal will be sealed by year-end.

On the SAS Airport expansion plan, Tan, who sits on the airport expansion steering committee, said the state has to date received two proposals for the project.

“The project will be carried out under Private Finance Initiative,” he said, adding that the state was aiming to kick off the project by next year.

Malay Mail reported last week that the expansion is estimated to cost between RM200 million and RM250 million.

State executive councillor Datuk Seri Mohammad Nizar Jamaluddin said the expansion project will cover five aspects including lengthening the runway from the present 2km to 2.4km.

The terminal will also be modernised, with the construction of an airway bridge, control tower and fuelling and cargo facilities.