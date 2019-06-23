Rais Yatim: Dr M in no rush to reshuffle Cabinet, can do what he wants

Rais said Wan Azizah (centre) would have to step down from her post in order to give way to Azmin (right), should Dr Mahathir want the latter to 'come in'. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, June 23 — Former minister Tan Sri Rais Yatim says Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad is not in a hurry to reshuffle his Cabinet and can make decisions as he sees fit.

Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia’s supreme council member told English daily The Star Online that Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail would have to step down from her post in order to give way to Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali, should Dr Mahathir want the latter to “come in”.

“Technically, legally, constitutionally, Tun Mahathir doesn’t have to consult anybody as he is the prime minister. And if he wants ‘A’, he can make ‘A’ happen.

“Therefore, he may want to do the swinging act maybe some months after this but not immediately. It would be futile now to consider the shift of major personalities in the government,” Rais was quoted to have said.

Rais said anyone who are not “antagonistic or spur wearers”, in Dr Mahathir’s purview, have the chance of holding the top post, citing both Dr Wan Azizah and Azmin as having done well in the federal administration and that either one could become “future leaders”.

“If anything happens to Tun, the question is constitutionally how? Immediately the DPM becomes the acting PM. Once you become acting PM, total limelight would be thrown upon you,” he said.

“But touch wood, nothing will happen to Tun. But if anything happens, Wan Azizah will be in the position to become the acting PM.”