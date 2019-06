Mohamed Farid joined the RMP on April 15, 1979 and has served in the SB for 36 years. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, June 21 — Datuk Mohamed Farid Abu Hassan has been appointed as the new director of the Special Branch (SB) of the Royal Malaysia Police (RMP), effective Monday (June 17).

Home Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin in a statement here today said the Police Commission had approved the appointment.

He has wide experience in criminal investigation and prosecution, according to the statement. — Bernama