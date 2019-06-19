PKR MP: Author ‘blackmailing’ Anwar, wants RM400,000 to not publish defamatory book

Johari holds up a copy of 'Mengapa Anwar Tak Boleh Jadi PM' during a press conference at PKR's headquarters in Petaling Jaya June 19, 2019. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, June 19 — An author wants Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim to fork out over RM400,000 to refrain from publishing a book which is allegedly damaging to the PKR president’s credibility.

This was revealed today by PKR MP Datuk Johari Abdul, who claimed that the book, titled Mengapa Anwar Tak Boleh Jadi PM (Why Anwar cannot be PM), allegedly defames the PKR president.

Johari said he has lodged a police report at the Petaling Jaya station earlier this evening against the author over the incident.

“The author had contacted me and asked to meet with Anwar. He said that he was offered RM400,000 for a book on Anwar that he had completed.

“He said if Anwar is willing to raise the price, he would hand over the manuscript to Anwar. This has the element of blackmailing

“The issue now is that there is a person who has written many things and false claims and came to us saying that they have the book, and threatened that if we do not want it published, then pay up,” he told reporters at the PKR headquarters, here today.

Johari said the book contains elements of insinuations of homosexuality, corruption, and allegations of being a Zionist and US agent.

The senior PKR lawmaker said the book also questions the royal pardon granted to Anwar last May from the Yang di-Pertua Agong, and had named another PKR leader who is said to be fit to become the next prime minister.

“The author had contacted me, a parliament member. He picked the wrong person. I cannot simply silence this issue.

“As a lawmaker, I do not want to see such matters go out of hand. Even though Anwar said this is normal, but this is the question of reputation and crime when it comes to blackmailing.

“I hope the police will take action in the near future and I would give the book to the police if needed,” he said.