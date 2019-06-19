Anwar: Cops must probe ‘Why Anwar Cannot Be PM’ author

Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim urged the police to investigate an author who allegedly blackmailed him. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

PETALING JAYA, June 19 — Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today urged the police to investigate an author who allegedly blackmailed him to refrain from publishing a book on why Anwar should not be prime minister.

The PKR president said Sungai Petani MP Datuk Johari Abdul from the party has lodged a police report against the author who wrote a manuscript titled “Mengapa Anwar Tak Boleh Jadi PM” (Why Anwar Cannot Be PM).

“The police report has been made this person is a cheap writer, who was paid. Now it is the time for the public to be made known [of him].

“Investigation and necessary action has to be taken against him,” Anwar told reporters after a private dinner event with the Malaysian Indian Business Council.

Earlier this evening, Johari lodged a police report at the Petaling Jaya station against the author over the incident.

He said that the author had contacted him and asked to meet with Anwar.

The author had told Johari he was offered RM400,000 for a book on Anwar that he had completed, and was willing to hand over the manuscript should Anwar give a higher offer.

Johari said the book contains elements of insinuations of homosexuality, corruption, and allegations of Anwar being a Zionist and US agent.

He said the book also questions the royal pardon granted to Anwar last May from the Yang di-Pertuan Agong for Anwar’s sodomy conviction, and had named another PKR leader – Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali – who is said to be fit to become the next prime minister.