Perak PKR chief on leave and not missing, deputy clarifies

PKR’s MA Tinagaran says police are conducting an investigation into the matter. ― Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

IPOH, June 18 ― Perak PKR chairman Farhash Wafa Salvador Rizal Mubarak is on holiday but is still communicating with party members contrary to earlier media reports portraying him as going absent without leave, his deputy said today.

MA Tinagaran expressed surprised at the news reports claiming Farhash to be missing, saying he has been in constant contact with the holidaying state party leader who is also actively participating in their internal PKR WhatsApp group discussions.

“I was made to understand that Farhash is still on leave but he always followed the state's political development,” Tinagaran said in a statement.

He also questioned the spotlight on Farhash after the sex video scandal implicating PKR, saying the matter centred on the allegations by Santubong PKR Youth leader Haziq Abdullah Abdul Aziz.

“Police are conducting an investigation into the matter. Hence I hope the issue that should be focused on is not to look for someone who is on holiday but the outcome of investigation which does not involve him,” Tinagaran said.

Earlier today, The Star daily reported an unnamed state party leader is incommunicado since the first sex video was released last Tuesday.

It reported that the leader’s name had emerged as he was said to have relatives in the Philippines.