Puchong abused siblings in weak but stable condition

PUTRAJAYA, June 17 — The pair of siblings from Pusat Bandar Puchong believed to have been physically abused by foster family members are in weak but stable condition at the Serdang Hospital.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, who is also who is also women, family and community development minister, and her deputy, Hannah Yeoh earlier today visited the two siblings aged seven and eight to check on their condition.

A ministry statement issued after the visit stated more thorough checks on the duo, including the state of their emotional health, will be conducted, besides counselling sessions.

According to the statement, one of the siblings was reactive and is able to communicate in their mother tongue.

It was reported yesterday that a 33-year-old man, his wife, 30, and their 13-year-old daughter were arrested for abusing the two children.

According to media reports, police investigations found that both the victims had been staying with the suspects for the past seven years after they were abandoned by their divorced parents.

The Child Act 2001 with regards to a child’s wellbeing and protection states that during the period the child is under treatment and until recovery, the child’s protectors will conduct a thorough investigation on whether there are suitable persons or relatives who can afford and have the capabilities to protect and take care of their children’s wellbeing.

If there are none, then the child will be placed at any home under the supervision of the Welfare Department or non-governmental organisation according to suitability for thorough care to be given.

“The ministry views child abuse cases seriously, and under Section 31(1) (a) of the Child Act (Amendment) 2016, penalties up to RM50,000 and 20 years in jail await those who abuses, neglects, abandons or exposes the child in a manner likely to cause him or her physical or emotional injury.

“The Ministry would like to thank the concern shown by members of the public who reported this case and urge for all information on abuse cases to be relayed to the ministry hotline via Talian Kasih 15999 for further action,” the statement read. — Bernama