Minister: Private sector’s initiatives to help reduce road accidents welcomed

Transport Minister Anthony Loke speaks during a press conference after his visit to Terminal Bersepadu Selatan (TBS) in Kuala Lumpur January 27, 2018. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

NILAI, June 17 — The government welcomes initiatives by the private sector to help reduce road accidents, says Transport Minister Anthony Loke Siew Fook.

He said apart from emphasising the safety of workers at the workplace, employers in the private sector should also raise awareness of the importance of road safety to ensure their employees are safe when going to and returning from work.

“It’s not enough to be safe only at work or in factories but what’s important is that we have to be safe when coming to work and after because accidents often happen during these times.”

Loke said this in his speech at the launch of a road and workplace safety programme at SKF Bearing Industries (M) Sdn Bhd, here, today.

Loke said 6,000 to 7,000 people died on the roads each year and in 2017, nearly 7,000 deaths were recorded in road accidents.

“I want to see increased awareness of road safety while accidents can be avoided if we are more careful,” he said.

He hoped that more from the private sector would emulate SKF’s initiative in raising public awareness to reduce road accidents. — Bernama