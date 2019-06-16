Syed Saddiq slams PAS president’s claim youth voted for Pakatan in GE14 because they are Quran ignorant

In a statement last night, the minister said PAS leaders do not understand the idealism and desire of youths. — Picture by Hari Anggara

MUAR, June 16 — The attitude of PAS and Umno leaders in only knowing how to blame youths who wanted inclusive politics led to the group feeling disgusted and shifted their support to Pakatan Harapan (PH), says PH Youth chief Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman.

The youth and sports minister said the loss of youth support was due to the weaknesses of PAS and Umno leaders but youths and technology have been made the scapegoat by the leaders of the two parties instead.

“It is not the wrong of youths, but the leaders of PAS themselves who do not understand the idealism and desire of youths. Politics is indeed about policies and current flavours. This is inevitable to any parties seeking support.

“This attitude did not reflect their wisdom in preaching as they often blame other parties who are more approachable to the people and who struggle for cause of the people,” said the Muar MP in a statement here last night.

A news portal yesterday reported that PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang said 30 per cent of the youths who voted for PH in the last general election did not study the Quran, did not study religion but studied via mobile phone, Facebook and WhatsApp when he opened the Kuantan PAS Muktamar Dewan Muslimat (general assembly) yesterday.

Syed Saddiq said he agreed with Abdul Hadi’s view that politics is not a quick study of two to three minutes as the minister felt politics is a policy affair and agenda which should be studied with rational views and arguments.

However, he said what was offered by PAS and Umno was only politics using racial and religious issues and they only know how to blame DAP as well as blaming critics of former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak, his wife Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor and IMDB.

“I think the argument that youths voted for PH did not study the Quran is insulting the intelligence of our youths,” he said. — Bernama