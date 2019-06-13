Lokman claims police want to seize phones, raid home after reports against sex clips

Datuk Lokman Adam alleged today that police questioned him after he filed reports over sex videos targeting minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, June 13 — Umno supreme council member Datuk Lokman Adam alleged today that police questioned him after he filed reports over sex videos targeting minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali.

“Today, I gave a statement to Bukit Aman’s Special Criminal Investigation Department officer; they want to seize both my mobile phones and raid my home,” Lokman said in a brief statement.

Lokman had issued a press statement last Tuesday on the sex videos that came out online in the early hours that day.

Santubong PKR Youth chief Haziq Abdullah Abdul Aziz claimed the next day that he was one of the two men featured in the videos and alleged that his sexual partner was PKR deputy president Azmin. Haziq has lodged a police report.

Azmin has denied Haziq’s claims.