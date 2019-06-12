Singapore authorities recall bottled water from Malaysia containing bacteria

The Singapore Food Agency said that the bacterium Pseudomonas aeruginosa was detected in Malaysia’s ‘Starfresh’ bottled drinking water during a routine sampling of the product. It comes in 500ml and 1.5 litre bottles. – Handout via TODAY

SINGAPORE, June 12 — Authorities here have issued a recall of bottled mineral water imported from Malaysia after it was found to contain a common environmental bacterium that is found in faeces, soil, water and sewage.

In a media statement today, the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) said that the bacterium Pseudomonas aeruginosa was detected in Malaysia’s “Starfresh” bottled drinking water during a routine sampling of the product. It comes in 500ml and 1.5 litre bottles.

The agency said it has directed the importer Radha Exports to recall all affected products, with the process ongoing.

It pointed out that the bacterium can multiply in water environments and also on the surface of suitable organic materials in contact with water.

“Use or consumption of products contaminated with Pseudomonas aeruginosa can cause a range of infections but rarely causes serious illness in healthy individuals,” said the agency.

Consumers who have purchased the product are advised not to consume it. Those who might have done so and are concerned about their health should seek medical advice, said the agency.

Affected consumers, it added, can contact Radha Exports at +65 6220 2777 for enquiries or exchange of product. — TODAY