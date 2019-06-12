Cops seek info on viral video depicting child abuse

The viral clip allegedly shows a woman violently beating and swinging a screaming baby. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, June 12 — Police are seeking information on a video clip showing a woman badly abusing a child which has gone viral on social media.

Royal Malaysia Police Corporate Communications head Datuk Asmawati Ahmad in a statement here today said so far no one had lodged a police report on the matter.

Anyone with information on the case is urged to contact the nearest police station.

The clip lasting one minute 36 seconds has spread like wildfire on the Whatsapp application.

It shows a woman violently beating and swinging a screaming baby. — Bernama